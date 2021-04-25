Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach final

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her semifinal tennis match with Ashleigh Barty of Australia of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Pri... Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her semifinal tennis match with Ashleigh Barty of Australia of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

General view of the empty arena during semifinal tennis match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia foreground, and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine of the wo... General view of the empty arena during semifinal tennis match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia foreground, and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus during their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche G... Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus during their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia, center, holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 ... Ashleigh Barty of Australia, center, holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their ... Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia gives an interview after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's s... Ashleigh Barty of Australia gives an interview after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA T... Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.

The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.

Barty will play the second-seeded Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports