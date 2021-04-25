Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach final

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 01:00
Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA T...
Ashleigh Barty of Australia gives an interview after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's s...
Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their ...
Ashleigh Barty of Australia, center, holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 ...
Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus during their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche G...
General view of the empty arena during semifinal tennis match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia foreground, and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine of the wo...
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her semifinal tennis match with Ashleigh Barty of Australia of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Pri...

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA T...

Ashleigh Barty of Australia gives an interview after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their semifinal tennis match of the women's s...

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 in their ...

Ashleigh Barty of Australia, center, holds a flower bouquet she received as a birthday present after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6/7-6/6-2 ...

Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus during their semifinal tennis match of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche G...

General view of the empty arena during semifinal tennis match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia foreground, and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine of the wo...

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her semifinal tennis match with Ashleigh Barty of Australia of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Pri...

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.

The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.

Barty will play the second-seeded Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 03:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion