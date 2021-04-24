Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wildfire in Northern Ireland declared a 'major incident'

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 23:10
People walk with a view of smoke from the gorse fire spreading across the Mourne Mountains in the background, seen from Newcastle, County Down, in Nor...
A view ofthe gorse fire spreading across the Mourne Mountains in the background, seen from Newcastle, County Down, in Northern Ireland, Saturday, Apri...

People walk with a view of smoke from the gorse fire spreading across the Mourne Mountains in the background, seen from Newcastle, County Down, in Nor...

A view ofthe gorse fire spreading across the Mourne Mountains in the background, seen from Newcastle, County Down, in Northern Ireland, Saturday, Apri...

LONDON (AP) — Firefighters in Northern Ireland are spending a second day batting fires across difficult terrain on the Mourne Mountains.

More than 70 firefighters and 10 fire trucks from across Northern Ireland were involved Saturday in trying to contain the wildfire, while helicopters from both Britain and Ireland are set to join the effort.

The wildfire has been raging since Friday morning in the Slieve Donard area — the highest point in Northern Ireland, with a peak of 850 meters (2,780 feet).

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay away from the area as it declared a “major incident."

Northern Ireland's first minister, Arlene Foster, said the wildfire is “devastating and tragic," adding that the impact on local wildlife and flora is “unimaginable.”

Assistant Fire Commander Aidan Jennings said the cause of the wildfire is unknown at present but noted they are “predominantly caused by human behavior.” He said firefighters are wearing personal protective equipment and travelling for up to an hour and a half to get up the slopes.

“We’re working with small pumps out of rivers but predominantly it is a physical, hard, beating-out job up there," he said.

He said the fire was moving quickly, pressed by an easterly wind. The weather has been relatively dry in recent weeks.

Updated : 2021-04-25 01:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion