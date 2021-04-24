Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|8
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Toronto
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Baltimore
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Cleveland
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Minnesota
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Texas
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|_
|Atlanta
|9
|10
|.474
|1
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|.474
|1
|Miami
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Cincinnati
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|St. Louis
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Pittsburgh
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|San Francisco
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|San Diego
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Arizona
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 6, Seattle 5
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs 15, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 0
Atlanta 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 5, Miami 3
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 0-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.