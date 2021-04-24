Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/24 22:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 34 26 5 2 1 55 106 68
Knoxville 39 24 11 3 1 52 124 91
Huntsville 34 16 17 1 0 33 95 109
Pensacola 33 14 15 2 2 32 97 97
Birmingham 36 8 21 6 1 23 82 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 5, Huntsville 2

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-25 00:10 GMT+08:00

