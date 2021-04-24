Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141 14-6-2 16-7-2 6-4-0
Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133 18-3-2 12-11-1 6-3-1
N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107 19-2-3 10-11-2 6-3-1
Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117 14-6-3 13-7-3 7-3-0
N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128 12-8-3 12-10-3 6-3-1
Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168 9-10-4 12-9-3 3-5-2
New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162 4-17-3 10-9-3 1-9-0
Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165 6-16-4 7-12-3 4-5-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110 16-3-4 15-7-1 7-1-2
Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130 16-5-3 14-8-2 5-4-1
Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122 18-6-0 13-8-2 5-5-0
Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138 14-9-0 12-12-2 6-3-1
Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120 12-6-8 7-9-4 6-2-2
Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 12-9-2 10-12-3 5-5-0
Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156 11-10-4 6-15-3 5-3-2
Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166 8-8-7 7-17-2 1-8-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102 18-4-2 15-7-0 9-1-0
x-Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103 18-4-2 13-5-2 9-1-0
Minnesota 46 30 13 3 63 145 120 17-4-0 13-9-3 7-2-1
Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150 11-10-3 9-12-2 3-7-0
St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139 7-11-4 12-8-2 3-6-1
San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157 8-10-2 10-13-3 2-7-1
Los Angeles 44 17 21 6 40 120 132 8-10-4 9-11-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151 5-16-4 9-10-3 3-6-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129 14-7-3 15-6-2 5-3-2
Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125 11-8-2 16-8-1 5-4-1
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 14-9-0 13-7-2 6-3-1
Montreal 45 20 16 9 49 132 130 10-10-2 10-6-7 3-7-0
Calgary 46 20 23 3 43 122 135 11-10-1 9-13-2 4-6-0
Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128 11-10-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166 9-10-4 8-16-0 5-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 6, Boston 4

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 2

Calgary 4, Montreal 2

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-25 00:09 GMT+08:00

