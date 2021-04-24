Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 8 .619 _
Tampa Bay 10 10 .500
Toronto 9 10 .474 3
Baltimore 8 11 .421 4
New York 8 11 .421 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 11 7 .611 _
Chicago 10 9 .526
Cleveland 8 10 .444 3
Minnesota 7 11 .389 4
Detroit 7 13 .350 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 7 .650 _
Seattle 12 8 .600 1
Los Angeles 9 9 .500 3
Houston 9 10 .474
Texas 9 11 .450 4

___

Friday's Games

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-25 00:09 GMT+08:00

