American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|8
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Toronto
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Baltimore
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Cleveland
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Minnesota
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Texas
|9
|11
|.450
|4
___
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 6, Seattle 5
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.