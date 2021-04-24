Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48
Hartford 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 57
Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 28 21 5 1 1 44 93 65
Manitoba 25 12 11 2 0 26 77 71
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 25 10 14 1 0 21 63 82
Stockton 25 9 15 1 0 19 70 82
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58
Iowa 26 12 10 4 0 28 80 93
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58
Cleveland 19 11 7 1 0 23 73 55
Rockford 23 8 14 1 0 17 65 87
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 23 16 5 2 0 34 78 54
Lehigh Valley 20 13 4 2 1 29 66 61
Syracuse 22 13 8 1 0 27 83 66
Utica 17 10 6 0 1 21 59 58
Rochester 21 8 10 2 1 19 72 90
WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79
Binghamton 23 5 12 5 1 16 61 88
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 34 21 13 0 0 42 118 105
Henderson 29 20 9 0 0 40 90 70
Bakersfield 30 19 10 0 1 39 106 78
San Jose 29 12 11 4 2 30 83 101
Colorado 25 12 10 2 1 27 77 76
Tucson 28 11 15 2 0 24 76 91
Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 3, Belleville 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 2

Utica 7, Rochester 5

Iowa 3, Rockford 2

Tucson 3, Colorado 2

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-25 00:09 GMT+08:00

