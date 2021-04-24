All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|66
|48
|Hartford
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|66
|57
|Bridgeport
|19
|5
|13
|1
|0
|11
|44
|67
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|28
|21
|5
|1
|1
|44
|93
|65
|Manitoba
|25
|12
|11
|2
|0
|26
|77
|71
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|25
|10
|14
|1
|0
|21
|63
|82
|Stockton
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|19
|70
|82
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|21
|15
|4
|0
|2
|32
|89
|58
|Iowa
|26
|12
|10
|4
|0
|28
|80
|93
|Texas
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|88
|100
|Grand Rapids
|20
|11
|6
|3
|0
|25
|66
|58
|Cleveland
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|73
|55
|Rockford
|23
|8
|14
|1
|0
|17
|65
|87
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|78
|54
|Lehigh Valley
|20
|13
|4
|2
|1
|29
|66
|61
|Syracuse
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|83
|66
|Utica
|17
|10
|6
|0
|1
|21
|59
|58
|Rochester
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|72
|90
|WB/Scranton
|22
|7
|10
|3
|2
|19
|61
|79
|Binghamton
|23
|5
|12
|5
|1
|16
|61
|88
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|34
|21
|13
|0
|0
|42
|118
|105
|Henderson
|29
|20
|9
|0
|0
|40
|90
|70
|Bakersfield
|30
|19
|10
|0
|1
|39
|106
|78
|San Jose
|29
|12
|11
|4
|2
|30
|83
|101
|Colorado
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|77
|76
|Tucson
|28
|11
|15
|2
|0
|24
|76
|91
|Ontario
|30
|9
|17
|4
|0
|22
|90
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Laval 3, Belleville 0
Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 2
Utica 7, Rochester 5
Iowa 3, Rockford 2
Tucson 3, Colorado 2
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.