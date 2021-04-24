11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road

11 people were injured when two buses and an SUV collided on a Nantou County road Saturday 11 people were injured when two buses and an SUV collided on a Nantou County road Saturday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A crash involving two buses and an SUV on a mountain road in central Taiwan‘s Nantou County injured 11 people, reports said Saturday (April 24).

Police were called to the scene in the early evening on the road between two popular tourism destinations, Wushe and the Qingjing Farm, both in Ren’ai Township, CNA reported.

When they reached the location, they found a coach had crashed into another bus driving in front, which had then collided with an SUV coming out of the opposite direction.

Five different emergency units sent ambulances to the scene, and a total of 11 people were ferried away to hospitals in lower-lying areas, the report said. None of the patients were believed to have suffered grave injuries.

By 7 p.m., traffic was still only possible on one half of the road, causing congestion on the first day of the weekend.

