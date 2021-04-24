ASEAN leaders demand access to coup-hit Myanmar

ASEAN leaders met in Jakarta to discuss the situation in Myanmar ASEAN leaders met in Jakarta to discuss the situation in Myanmar

Myanmar's neighbors are to appoint a special envoy to try to resolve the political crisis in the military-ruled country, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing two diplomatic sources.

The ASEAN regional grouping agreed on the move during crisis talks in Jakarta, attended by leaders from the 10 Southeast Asian member states.

The appointment of an ASEAN envoy is one five points of consensus towards resolving the crisis in coup-hit Myanmar, aimed at dialogue and ending weeks of deadly violence.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the consensus also included allowing humanitarian help to the country, and the release of political prisoners.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing made his first trip abroad since the coup on February 1 to attend the talks.

The junta has launched a bloody crackdown on protests which has left more than 700 people dead.

