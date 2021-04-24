Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

ASEAN leaders demand access to coup-hit Myanmar

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/24 11:45
ASEAN leaders met in Jakarta to discuss the situation in Myanmar

ASEAN leaders met in Jakarta to discuss the situation in Myanmar

Myanmar's neighbors are to appoint a special envoy to try to resolve the political crisis in the military-ruled country, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing two diplomatic sources.

The ASEAN regional grouping agreed on the move during crisis talks in Jakarta, attended by leaders from the 10 Southeast Asian member states.

The appointment of an ASEAN envoy is one five points of consensus towards resolving the crisis in coup-hit Myanmar, aimed at dialogue and ending weeks of deadly violence.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the consensus also included allowing humanitarian help to the country, and the release of political prisoners.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing made his first trip abroad since the coup on February 1 to attend the talks.

The junta has launched a bloody crackdown on protests which has left more than 700 people dead.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Updated : 2021-04-24 21:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion