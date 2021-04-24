China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan

China will grow more aggressive as the CCP's 100th anniversary approaches, says the NSB China will grow more aggressive as the CCP's 100th anniversary approaches, says the NSB (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) moves toward its 100th anniversary later this year, it is likely to drive up pressure against Taiwan and other countries, the National Security Bureau (NSB) warned Saturday (April 24).

The notice came in a report presented by Taiwan’s top intelligence agency to the Legislative Yuan, CNA reported. Beijing is highly likely to take an even more aggressive stance on issues related to sovereignty, human rights and foreign disputes, the NSB said.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) has also embarked on a series of foreign tours, including meetings with his Russian counterpart, visits to six countries in the Middle East, and invitations to representatives from four Southeast Asian nations.

Wang aims to prevent the United States from expanding its alliance with other nations in order to counter China, according to the NSB report. He is using a number of tactics to increase cooperation, including vaccine diplomacy and trade.

Stability in the seas around Taiwan could be affected by China’s aggressive stance on claims of sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea. At the same time several countries in the region and in Europe, as well as the U.S., plan to send naval vessels into the area, raising the risk of incidents, the NSB said.