Taiwan conducts computer-simulated war games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the 37th round of the annual Han Kuang war games, Taiwan started computer-simulated tests designed to ward off enemy attacks on Friday (April 23).

While the exercises are better known for the live firing of missiles from Taiwan’s coastline and from ships, the electronic warfare simulations have gained in importance in recent times, CNA reported.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) led the opening phase Friday noon, though the number of personnel participating has been cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The computerized drills will last eight days and seven nights, and will reportedly include simulations using cutting-edge weapons systems in both Taiwan and China, including the latter’s aircraft carriers and stealth jets.

Over the past year, China’s military has staged almost daily incursions of the island nation’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) by its warplanes, while also sending its Navy ships close to Taiwan — reportedly to observe missile tests. The live version of the Han Kuang 37 drills is expected to be staged in July, reports said.