Illegal migrant worker in Taiwan helped to repatriate after cancer diagnosis

Vietnamese woman videochats with daughter and immigration officials after returning home. (NIA photo) Vietnamese woman videochats with daughter and immigration officials after returning home. (NIA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese woman who had lived illegally in Taiwan for 10 years has turned herself in to return home after a cancer diagnosis.

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Friday (April 23) the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), came to Taiwan on a visitor visa 10 years ago along with her husband to help raise four grandchildren. Their daughter had divorced a Taiwanese man who would physically assault her after drinking, the NIA said.

Over the years, the family of seven relied on the salary of Liu's daughter to survive. Her husband passed away due to a disease in 2016.

Liu was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer but was reluctant to seek further medical help due to her status. After being persuaded by her daughter, she spent NT$100,000 (US$3,576) of her daughter's savings and owed another NT$40,000 to the hospital, before Liu decided to surrender to the police.

With assistance from the NIA, Liu was able to return to Vietnam this month and will continue to receive treatment for her cancer there. Meanwhile, her unpaid medical expenses in Taiwan have been taken care of by the Pingtung 53 Wings Charity Association.

Through a video, Liu thanked the NIA officials for their generosity. She said she is very grateful for the kindness of Taiwanese.

The NIA encouraged all visa over stayers to self-report and be granted reduced penalties. It promised to offer help to those who are in a tough situation.