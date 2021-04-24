Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Illegal migrant worker in Taiwan helped to repatriate after cancer diagnosis

Woman overstayed visa for decade to support daughter, returned to Vietnam at her request

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/24 17:06
Vietnamese woman videochats with daughter and immigration officials after returning home. (NIA photo)

Vietnamese woman videochats with daughter and immigration officials after returning home. (NIA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese woman who had lived illegally in Taiwan for 10 years has turned herself in to return home after a cancer diagnosis.

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Friday (April 23) the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), came to Taiwan on a visitor visa 10 years ago along with her husband to help raise four grandchildren. Their daughter had divorced a Taiwanese man who would physically assault her after drinking, the NIA said.

Over the years, the family of seven relied on the salary of Liu's daughter to survive. Her husband passed away due to a disease in 2016.

Liu was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer but was reluctant to seek further medical help due to her status. After being persuaded by her daughter, she spent NT$100,000 (US$3,576) of her daughter's savings and owed another NT$40,000 to the hospital, before Liu decided to surrender to the police.

With assistance from the NIA, Liu was able to return to Vietnam this month and will continue to receive treatment for her cancer there. Meanwhile, her unpaid medical expenses in Taiwan have been taken care of by the Pingtung 53 Wings Charity Association.

Through a video, Liu thanked the NIA officials for their generosity. She said she is very grateful for the kindness of Taiwanese.

The NIA encouraged all visa over stayers to self-report and be granted reduced penalties. It promised to offer help to those who are in a tough situation.
visa overstay
Vietnamese
NIA
overstayer
immigration

RELATED ARTICLES

Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
2021/04/16 17:13
Chinese man 'yearning for Taiwan's democracy and freedom' lands in Kinmen
Chinese man 'yearning for Taiwan's democracy and freedom' lands in Kinmen
2021/04/01 12:23
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
2021/03/20 15:22
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer
2021/02/25 15:04
Number of Hongkongers acquiring Taiwan residence permits doubled in 2020
Number of Hongkongers acquiring Taiwan residence permits doubled in 2020
2021/02/24 20:22

Updated : 2021-04-24 18:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion