Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases

Masks and face shields at a market in the Philippines Masks and face shields at a market in the Philippines (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Saturday (April 24) confirmed six new COVID-19 cases imported from India, Indonesia and the Philippines, including the island nation’s 12th fatality of the pandemic.

In addition, another member of a China Airlines cargo crew was listed as a new coronavirus case Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 1,097, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Three cases had entered Taiwan from the Philippines, two from Indonesia and one from India. Case No. 1093 is a Filipino man in his 20s who arrived in Taiwan on March 17 for work but showed no symptoms of an infection. After a contact tested positive as case No. 1054 on April 7, he was moved into quarantine.

He only tested positive after his employer required a new test on April 22, following completion of both his quarantine and a period of self-health monitoring. One contact was staying in quarantine, four were self-monitoring their health, and a sixth had already left Taiwan.

Case No. 1094 was the Taiwanese man living in the Philippines who died at a quarantine hotel, while case No. 1095 is an Indian student in his 20s who arrived in Taiwan on April 8. He tested positive after his school booked a test for him at a hospital on April 22.

Case No. 1096 is also a male student in his 20s, but from Indonesia, the CECC said. Just like the previous case, he arrived in Taiwan on April 8 and underwent a new test required by his school on April 22.

An Indonesian worker in his 30s, listed as case No. 1097, showed symptoms of COVID such as a cough the day after his arrival in Taiwan on April 22. Of his contacts, 15 were asked to quarantine while 12 had to self-monitor their health.

Case No. 1098 is a woman in her 20s from the Philippines who arrived in Taiwan on March 26 for work. After several negative tests, she tested positive at a hospital, but all her 19 contacts had taken the necessary precautions, thus only requiring to self-monitor their health, according to the CECC.

As one of Taiwan’s registered COVID cases, No. 530, was later scrapped. The latest case announced Saturday was listed as No. 1098, even though Taiwan only counted a total of 1,097 cases.

The country listed 976 imported cases, 78 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, one case classified as unresolved and four still under investigation.

As of Saturday, a total of 40 patients were still being cared for, with 1,045 having been dismissed from hospital, according to the latest CECC statistics.