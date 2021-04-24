Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A construction worker was struck by a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in Yilan County on Saturday (April 24) and has been sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to railway police, a man in his 50s, surnamed Wang (王), was hit by the No. 405 Taroko Express train running from Tatung to Shulin, New Taipei, at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, near the Wuta Station in Yilan. Camera footage shows Wang tried to cross the tracks as the train entered the station.

Police said the train conductor applied the brakes as soon as he saw Wang, but the train could not stop in time. Wang suffered a laceration to his head and a fracture to his left shoulder from the collision, and he was immediately sent to the Lotung Pohai Hospital.

TRA said the contractor of the construction project started work without approval and will receive heavy fines as a result. It also said officials are considering terminating the contract with the company to avoid similar problems.

Railway safety has been a long-standing issue in Taiwan. Earlier this month, a TRA Taroko Express train derailed near the Daqingshui Tunnel in Hualien County after hitting a crane truck that had slid down from a nearby construction site, killing 49 passengers.