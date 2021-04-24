Taiwan finds another COVID case related to cargo pilot outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed on Saturday (April 24) another COVID-19 case related to an outbreak among China Airlines (CAL) cargo pilots, in addition to six new imported cases, and a death, bringing the country’s total to 1,097.

On Friday (April 23), the country confirmed its first domestic infection in more than two months, a male teenager from Indonesia related to an infected China Airlines cargo pilot. The pair had attended an event at the Taipei Grand Mosque on April 16 with 400 others, raising fears of a domestic cluster.

Saturday’s case No. 1092 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who is a member of the airline’s cargo crew, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. He had flown to New Zealand and the Netherlands from April 9-16 for work, and tested negative three times from April 9-19.

After a flight to Japan on April 22, he was ordered to submit to another test after a CAL pilot tested positive in Australia. His latest test turned out positive Saturday, but the precise source of his infection was not clear. Of his 14 contacts being tested, five were isolating at home and nine had been told to self-monitor their health.

Taiwan’s 1,097 coronavirus cases include 12 deaths and four cases still under investigation. The country also counted 976 imported cases, 78 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, and one case classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Saturday’s two new cases was labeled as case No. 1,098.

As of Saturday, a total of 40 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 1,045 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.