Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan finds another COVID case related to cargo pilot outbreak

Taiwanese man in his 40s flew to New Zealand, Netherlands and Japan

  171
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/24 14:55
CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang explaining Saturday's new COVID cases to the media 

CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang explaining Saturday's new COVID cases to the media  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed on Saturday (April 24) another COVID-19 case related to an outbreak among China Airlines (CAL) cargo pilots, in addition to six new imported cases, and a death, bringing the country’s total to 1,097.

On Friday (April 23), the country confirmed its first domestic infection in more than two months, a male teenager from Indonesia related to an infected China Airlines cargo pilot. The pair had attended an event at the Taipei Grand Mosque on April 16 with 400 others, raising fears of a domestic cluster.

Saturday’s case No. 1092 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who is a member of the airline’s cargo crew, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. He had flown to New Zealand and the Netherlands from April 9-16 for work, and tested negative three times from April 9-19.

After a flight to Japan on April 22, he was ordered to submit to another test after a CAL pilot tested positive in Australia. His latest test turned out positive Saturday, but the precise source of his infection was not clear. Of his 14 contacts being tested, five were isolating at home and nine had been told to self-monitor their health.

Taiwan’s 1,097 coronavirus cases include 12 deaths and four cases still under investigation. The country also counted 976 imported cases, 78 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, and one case classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Saturday’s two new cases was labeled as case No. 1,098.

As of Saturday, a total of 40 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 1,045 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.
coronavirus
COVID-19
pilots
China Airlines
cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

4 China Airlines cargo pilots test positive for COVID in 1 week
4 China Airlines cargo pilots test positive for COVID in 1 week
2021/04/23 17:20
Chief of Taiwan's Academia Sinica receives AstraZeneca jab
Chief of Taiwan's Academia Sinica receives AstraZeneca jab
2021/04/23 17:13
Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases from Belgium, India
Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases from Belgium, India
2021/04/23 16:43
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
2021/04/23 15:43
Kazakh woman tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan
Kazakh woman tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan
2021/04/22 15:44

Updated : 2021-04-24 16:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion