Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 11:40
Tigrayan refugee Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam, 40, bathes his 5-year-old son, Micheale, after waking up early in the morning in their shelter in Hamdayet,...
Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during "Fumaton 420" outside the national Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The demonstrators are ...
A woman gestures during a raid by the National Environmental Guard in Vidra, Romania, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Many people in the Roma community in Si...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at ...
The body of a man who died from COVID-19 is prepared for a burial, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 21, 202...
Hea Kyung Kim, an 81-year-old South Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Marc...
A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 19, 2021. Gro...
A Los Angeles Police helicopter hovers as Joyce Robertson, foreground, clenches her fist at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues, Tuesda...
A woman walks through the art work "A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe'" by Yayoi Kusama during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition o...
Opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun scuffle with army soldiers during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 19, 2021. Lebane...
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed mo...
A funeral worker removes empty coffins that held remains that were later cremated, at La Recoleta cemetery amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Santiago,...
A helicopter hovers above the smoke which engulfs the city of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A massive fire spreading on the slopes ...

Tigrayan refugee Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam, 40, bathes his 5-year-old son, Micheale, after waking up early in the morning in their shelter in Hamdayet,...

Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during "Fumaton 420" outside the national Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The demonstrators are ...

A woman gestures during a raid by the National Environmental Guard in Vidra, Romania, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Many people in the Roma community in Si...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at ...

The body of a man who died from COVID-19 is prepared for a burial, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 21, 202...

Hea Kyung Kim, an 81-year-old South Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Marc...

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 19, 2021. Gro...

A Los Angeles Police helicopter hovers as Joyce Robertson, foreground, clenches her fist at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues, Tuesda...

A woman walks through the art work "A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe'" by Yayoi Kusama during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition o...

Opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun scuffle with army soldiers during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 19, 2021. Lebane...

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed mo...

A funeral worker removes empty coffins that held remains that were later cremated, at La Recoleta cemetery amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Santiago,...

A helicopter hovers above the smoke which engulfs the city of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A massive fire spreading on the slopes ...

APRIL 17 - 23, 2021

From Tigrayan refugees sheltering in eastern Sudan, to demonstrators calling for the legalization of marijuana in Mexico City and clashes in Lebanon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-04-24 13:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion