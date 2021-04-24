AP Week in Pictures: Global

A helicopter hovers above the smoke which engulfs the city of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A massive fire spreading on the slopes ... A helicopter hovers above the smoke which engulfs the city of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A massive fire spreading on the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain, at right, is kept under control as firemen and helicopters take advantage of the low winds to contain the blaze. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

A funeral worker removes empty coffins that held remains that were later cremated, at La Recoleta cemetery amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Santiago,... A funeral worker removes empty coffins that held remains that were later cremated, at La Recoleta cemetery amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed mo... People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 840 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun scuffle with army soldiers during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 19, 2021. Lebane... Opponents of Judge Ghada Aoun scuffle with army soldiers during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 19, 2021. Lebanese troops separated supporters and opponents of Aoun during a sit-in as the country's top judicial body held a meeting to discuss a dispute between Aoun and the state prosecutor. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A woman walks through the art work "A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe'" by Yayoi Kusama during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition o... A woman walks through the art work "A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe'" by Yayoi Kusama during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition of the Japanese artist at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The exhibition will run from April 23 to Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A Los Angeles Police helicopter hovers as Joyce Robertson, foreground, clenches her fist at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues, Tuesda... A Los Angeles Police helicopter hovers as Joyce Robertson, foreground, clenches her fist at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Los Angeles, after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 19, 2021. Gro... A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 19, 2021. Growing cease-fire violations and a massive Russian military buildup are causing tensions to rise in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where more than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between forces from Kyiv and separatists loyal to Moscow. (AP Photo/Roma Mostetskiy)

Hea Kyung Kim, an 81-year-old South Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Marc... Hea Kyung Kim, an 81-year-old South Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. "My children tell me to be careful these days," said Kim. "I have never been a hate crime victim, but it scares me watching the news about it. There is no guarantee it won't happen to me ever." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The body of a man who died from COVID-19 is prepared for a burial, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 21, 202... The body of a man who died from COVID-19 is prepared for a burial, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. After facing criticism for downplaying the virus last year, authorities have put partial lockdowns and other measures in place to try and slow the coronavirus' spread, as Iran faces what looks like its worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic yet. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at ... Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)

A woman gestures during a raid by the National Environmental Guard in Vidra, Romania, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Many people in the Roma community in Si... A woman gestures during a raid by the National Environmental Guard in Vidra, Romania, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Many people in the Roma community in Sintesti scrape a dangerous living by illegally setting fire to whatever they can find that contains metal, from computers to tires and electrical cables.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during "Fumaton 420" outside the national Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The demonstrators are ... Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during "Fumaton 420" outside the national Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The demonstrators are calling for the legalization of marijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Tigrayan refugee Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam, 40, bathes his 5-year-old son, Micheale, after waking up early in the morning in their shelter in Hamdayet,... Tigrayan refugee Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam, 40, bathes his 5-year-old son, Micheale, after waking up early in the morning in their shelter in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

APRIL 17 - 23, 2021

From Tigrayan refugees sheltering in eastern Sudan, to demonstrators calling for the legalization of marijuana in Mexico City and clashes in Lebanon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com