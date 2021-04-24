Alexa
'Toy Story' concert to premiere worldwide in Taiwan

Score to Pixar’s first computer-animated feature film to be played live in three cities

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/24 12:10
(Management of New Arts photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fans of "Toy Story" will soon have the opportunity to relive their childhood memories by attending a concert featuring clips and scores from the ever-popular Pixar movie.

As the first entirely computer-animated feature film in the industry, "Toy Story" has become a perennial favorite for families around the world since its release in 1995. It has received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Song for, "You've Got a Friend in Me," by Randy Newman.

With the "Toy Story" concert making its world premiere in Taiwan, the animated movie will be brought to life through music conducted by Young Shih-hung (楊士弘) and performed by the Evergreen Symphony Orchestra. The performances will take place at the National Concert Hall in Taipei on May 23 and June 6, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on June 5, and National Taichung Theater on June 26.

According to the organizer, Management of New Arts (MNA), Randy Newman is known for creating melodies that highlight courage, adventure, and friendship. He has composed the musical scores for seven Pixar movies, including "Toy Story," "Monsters Inc.," and "Cars."

MNA said concerts authorized by Disney usually premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles or in Tokyo before traveling elsewhere. Thanks to the country's successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the "Toy Story" concert will make its first stop in Taiwan this year instead, it explained.
