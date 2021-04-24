Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Indonesia: Time running out for submarine crew as air supply dwindles

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/24 02:42
Indonesia: Time running out for submarine crew as air supply dwindles

The frantic search for a missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew members on board continued on Saturday as hope for a rescue wanes as the vessel's oxygen reserves are estimated to be almost depleted.

Hundreds of military personnel were battling against time to find the German-built KRI Nanggala 402, which disappeared in the Bali Sea on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

Oxygen on the submarine is estimated to last only three days after losing power, a deadline that passed early Saturday.

"We will maximize the effort today, until the time limit tomorrow at 3 am,'' military spokesperson Major General Achmad Riad had told reporters on Friday. A press conference is scheduled for later Saturday.

An oil spill was spotted during an aerial search in the area where the craft is believed to have submerged, indicating a possible fuel leak.

There were also concerns that the vessel could have broken apart as it sunk to depths as low as 700 meters (2,300 feet) — well beyond the depth it is designed to withstand.

The 44-year-old submarine is one of five in the island nation's fleet.The commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet is also on board.

Five countries, including Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States have sent specialized ships and aircraft to aid the search.

dvv/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-04-24 12:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history