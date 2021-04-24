Athletics extend winning streak to 12, handle Orioles 3-1

Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orio... Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan)

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, A... Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan)

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday,... Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan)

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) celebrates with Matt Olson after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game ag... Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) celebrates with Matt Olson after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April. 23, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Oakland Athletics earned their 12th consecutive victory --- their longest winning streak in almost two decades --- defeating the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Friday night.

Oakland’s string is its longest since it won a franchise-record 20 in a row in 2002. It is the Athletics’ third-longest winning streak since moving to Oakland in 1968, and is the longest in the majors since Houston’s 12-game run from June 6-18, 2018.

Ramón Laureano homered and Cole Irvin won consecutive starts for the first time in nearly two years as the A’s improved to 13-1 since dropping their first six games.

Baltimore has lost seven of its eight home games.

Irvin (2-2) had won back-to-back starts just once before, his first two career starts for Philadelphia in May 2019. Coming off six shutout innings against Detroit on Saturday, he stymied the Orioles for five innings. But Baltimore stitched together four singles in the sixth, capped by Pedro Severino’s RBI single, to end Irvin’s night.

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit then retired the next two hitters to strand the bases loaded.

Irvin allowed eight hits and a run in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

Jake Diekman worked the ninth to earn his second save in as many tries.

Oakland tagged Baltimore starter Jorge López for two runs in the second inning. The first two batters of the inning walked and both moved up on a wild pitch. Seth Brown’s grounder scored the first run, and Stephen Piscotty followed with an RBI single.

Laureano chased López (1-3) with a solo shot to lead off the fifth. López allowed three runs and five hits while striking out one in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Mark Canha was out of the lineup for the first time this season. “He’s just maybe a little under the weather,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Nothing to do with COVID or anything. Just feeling a little funky today.” … Melvin said LHP A.J. Puk (strained biceps) was shut down for a few days, but is expected to resume throwing before the end of the weekend. … INF/OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) began a running progression Wednesday but has yet to resume full baseball activities.

Orioles: LHP John Means (1-0, 1.52 ERA) will receive an additional day of rest and start Sunday’s series finale. Means threw seven shutout innings Sunday at Texas in his last outing.

ORIOLE PARK ADDS COVID-19 TESTING

Oriole Park began providing voluntary COVID-19 tests to fans Friday as part of a partnership between the club and the Maryland Department of Health. Free PCR tests will be available on the lower-level concourse at Camden Yards on each game day between when the gates open and either 2 ½ hours after first pitch or the top of the eighth inning, whichever comes first. The Orioles will not require testing to enter the stadium.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.43 ERA), who is 2-0 with 2.18 in three career starts against Baltimore, receives the nod as the three-game series continues.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles will go with either a bullpen game or add a starter from the team’s alternate training site on Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports