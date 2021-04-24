Alexa
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 1

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 10:02
Orlando City 0 1 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Busio, 1 (Salloi), 45th+1 minute.

Second half_2, Orlando City, Nani, 1, 78th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin; Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Smith, Orlando City, 12th; Mendez, Orlando City, 61st; Puncec, Sporting Kansas City, 86th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Kathryn Nesbitt, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Alexander Alvarado, 77th), Jhegson Mendez, Nani (Joey Dezart, 89th), Andres Perea; Tesho Akindele (Matheus Aias, 77th), Benji Michel (Chris Mueller, 57th).

Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (Roberto Puncec, 62nd), Jaylin Lindsey, Luis Martins; Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda (Alan Pulido, 46th), Remi Walter; Daniel Salloi (Johnny Russell, 74th), Khiry Shelton.

Updated : 2021-04-24 12:00 GMT+08:00

