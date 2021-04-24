Alexa
Nani scores on a backheel in 79th, Orlando ties Sporting KC

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 10:07
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nani scored on a backheel shot in the 79th minute to help Orlando City tie Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Friday night.

Chris Mueller's close-range shot was denied by goalkeeper John Pulskamp but it fell to Nani, who netted Orlando's first goal of the season with his back to the net. Nani was initially ruled in an offside position, but it was overturned after a video review.

Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made four saves for Orlando (0-0-2), while Pulskamp denied three shots in his second career start for Kansas City (1-0-1).

Sporting KC forward Gianluca Busio scored in the final minute before halftime for his sixth career MLS goal. Dániel Sallói capitalized on a defensive mistake deep in Orlando territory, and found an open Busio at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-24 12:00 GMT+08:00

