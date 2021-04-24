Alexa
Twins lefty Happ has no-hitter vs Pirates through 7 innings

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 09:52
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins left-hander J.A. Happ has completed seven no-hit innings on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Happ, in his first season with the Twins, walked two batters in the second, the only baserunners allowed to date. He's thrown 87 pitches so far at Target Field, with 46 strikes.

Happ’s bid for the first no-hitter of his 15-year career caught quite a break in the fifth, when Wilmer Difo hit a comebacker that Happ tried to scoop with his glove.

The ball ricocheted toward third base, where Happ hustled and used a slide to grab the ball in the grass. His throw, which likely would have been too late, went wide of first and into foul territory.

But instead of getting an error and allowing Difo to reach second base, Happ was off the hook when home plate umpire Jose Navas called Difo out for straying too far inside the base line and thus interfering with the throw. Pirates manager Derek Shelton argued to no avail.

The last no-hitter by a Twins pitcher was Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011, at Chicago. Target Field, in its 12 seasons, has yet to host one.

Happ's career-best complete game was a two-hitter on Aug. 30, 2010.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-24 11:59 GMT+08:00

