Rainy weather expected across Taiwan on Sunday

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/24 10:19
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Occasional showers are forecast for much of Taiwan on Sunday (April 25) as a cloud band moving from east China approaches, but they may bring little relief to the drought that is gripping the country.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said areas around Taiwan will see increased cloud cover and precipitation on Sunday and Monday. The East Coast and mountainous areas of the Greater Taipei Area can expect spurts of rain or thunderstorms, while central and southern Taiwan will also see sporadic showers.

On Tuesday, the weather should become more stable as northeasterly winds weaken, with daytime temperature highs forecast to be between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius in north and east Taiwan. It will be around 30 C in central and southern parts of the country.

Although a weather front is expected to bring moisture to Taiwan after it arrives on Thursday, it will pass through quickly and is unlikely to have major effects on the ongoing drought. The CWB said those hoping for drought relief should not expect too much.
