Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Angels star Trout scratched from lineup with bruised elbow

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/24 08:14
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Houston Astros' Cristian Javierp during the fourth inning of a baseball gam...

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Houston Astros' Cristian Javierp during the fourth inning of a baseball gam...

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was scratched from the lineup on Friday night after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow a night before.

Manager Joe Maddon said he expects Trout to return for Saturday’s game at Houston.

The team said the three-time AL MVP had a bruised left elbow after being plunked in the fourth inning on Thursday night by Cristian Javier of the Astros. Trout exited in the bottom of the fifth.

Scott Schebler started in center field in place of Trout in the updated lineup.

“Just some soreness," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “It's so early in the season and there's such a long way to go. One thing about Mike is he loves to play. It takes a lot to get him out of the lineup."

“But just with where we're at today and the amount of soreness he had, we thought it was best for him to take the day," Minasian said.

Trout is off to a great start this season, leading the American League with a .393 average and six home runs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-24 10:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week