Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Syracuse women's standout Cardoso also in transfer portal

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 07:44
Syracuse women's standout Cardoso also in transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse freshman center Kamilla Cardoso, defensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference and its top rookie, has joined 11 teammates and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Cardoso confirmed her decision to Syracuse.com on Thursday but did not give a reason. A text message from The Associated Press to Orange coach Quentin Hillsman seeking comment was not returned.

Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center from Brazil, averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks in her first season at Syracuse. She was the highest-rated recruit in program history.

Among those departing are: Emily Engstler, a key player who excelled as the first player off the bench and led the team in rebounding; starting guard and leading scorer Kiara Lewis; forward Digna Strautmane, who started every game; and Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. All are staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference — at Louisville, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke and Miami, in that order.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Updated : 2021-04-24 08:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters