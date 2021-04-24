Alexa
CFP management committee discusses future format expansion

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 05:08
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff management committee discussed dozens of possible changes to the four-team format during meetings this week while voicing support for the current format, executive director Bill Hancock said Friday.

In a news release, Hancock said the full committee of conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director heard from four of its members who have been analyzing expansions options.

Hancock said more than 60 possible formats were reviewed, including those with six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams.

The working group expects to make a full report on future formats at an upcoming meeting.

“Since January 2019, when the presidents charged us with taking a careful look at all aspects of CFP, including the format, this group has diligently evaluated options for the future," Hancock said in a statement. “Its efforts were delayed as a result of the pandemic, but it met again this week in Dallas, and we look forward to hearing more when its work is complete.”

The current College Football Playoff contract with ESPN is entering the eighth season of a 12-year deal that runs through the 2025 season.

