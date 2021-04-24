Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/24 04:31
Stocks are closing higher Friday, reversing their week-long rut.

Technology stocks and banks led much of the gains, but the S&P 500 still ended with its first weekly loss in the last five. Investors focused on company earnings from big names like Intel, American Express and Honeywell. Shares in Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Huggies diapers and other consumer products, fell by the most since last October after it reported disappointing results.

Bond yields were flat. Investors weighed economic growth against threats from the pandemic and worries about changes in tax policy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.19 points, or 1.1%, to 4,180.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.59 points, or 0.7%, to 34,043.49.

The Nasdaq rose 198.40 points, or 1.4%, to 14,016.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.24 points, or 1.8% to 2,271.86.

For the week

The S&P 500 is down 5.30 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 157.18 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 35.53 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is rose 9.19 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 424.10 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is up 3,437.01 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,128.53 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 297 points, or 15%.

Updated : 2021-04-24 07:27 GMT+08:00

