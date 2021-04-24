Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/24 03:45
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 71 cents to $62.14 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 71 cents to $66.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 2 cents to $2 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.87 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $4.20 to $1,777.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 1 cent to $26.08 an ounce and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.93 Japanese yen from 108.10 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2092 from $1.2008.

Updated : 2021-04-24 05:57 GMT+08:00

