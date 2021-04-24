Alexa
NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated people

By BARRY WILNER , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/24 02:40
The NFL is modifying COVID-19 protocols for all personnel who have been fully vaccinated.

In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to the 32 clubs Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, he cited the “advice of our medical and scientific experts” for the agreement to modify protocols to ”reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals."

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals in the NFL (players, coaches, staff and executives) are no longer required to be tested each day for the novel coronavirus. Instead, they must be tested weekly on a monitoring basis.

They also are no longer required to submit to lengthy “entry” testing following travel, and are not required to quarantine if identified as a “high risk close contact” with an infected individual.

“The NFL and NFLPA will closely monitor the impact of these changes and will consider additional modifications to the protocols as vaccination levels in club facilities increase,” Goodell wrote. “In the meantime, fully vaccinated individuals and other tiered staff and players must continue to wear masks and Kinexon devices while in the club facility, and adhere to the other provisions of the protocols.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-24 04:22 GMT+08:00

