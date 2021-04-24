Alexa
The Latest: 3 MLB players, 5 staff test positive for COVID

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/24 01:01
Fans stand outside Angel Stadium when a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels was postponed Saturday, April 17, 2021, i...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Three players and five staff members were positive for COVID-19 in the past week among 12,458 monitoring tests announced by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The eight amounted to a 0.06% positive rate, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

There have been 39 positive tests — involving 23 players and 16 staffer — among 123,770 tests this year, a 0.03% positive rate. Nineteen of the 30 teams have had a positive test.

Six games have been postponed this season due to COVID-19: an opening three-game series between the New York Mets and Washington on April 1-3-4, two games between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels on April 17-18 and a game between Minnesota and Oakland on April 19.

There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year, but only two — between St. Louis and Detroit — were not made up.

___

Updated : 2021-04-24 02:52 GMT+08:00

