SAmerica World Cup qualifying to resume before Copa America

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 01:16
A Conmebol worker, wearing protective gear due to COVID-19, stands guard on the pitch inside "Defensores del Chaco" Stadium before the start of a Copa...

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup will resume in June with rounds seven and eight before the Copa America. The dates were yet to be decided, CONMEBOL said on Friday.

It also said the fifth and sixth rounds, which were to be played in March, will be rescheduled sometime from September to November.

The competition was stopped due to the rise of coronavirus cases, which are hitting Brazil and Peru especially hard.

The Copa America, co-organized by Argentina and Colombia, will start on June 13.

CONMEBOL also expects to schedule triple fixtures after the Copa America, adding it requested from FIFA three additional days for player availability for their national teams so they can recover.

Updated : 2021-04-24 02:52 GMT+08:00

