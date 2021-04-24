Alexa
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

By TERRY SPENCER and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/24 01:11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the Seminole Tribe on Friday that would greatly expand gambling in state, including the introduction of legalized sports wagering.

The tribe would be allowed to offer sports gambling at its casinos in South Florida and near Tampa and will be allowed to license horse tracks, jai-alai frontons and former dog tracks to accept such wagers on its behalf for a share of the income, according to a memo by state Senate President Wilton Simpson to his members.

The tribe will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its casinos, including the popular Hard Rock Casino near Fort Lauderdale.

The 30-year compact between the state and tribe must still be considered by the Legislature at a special session that will begin May 17, according to the memo.

