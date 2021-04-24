Alexa
Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/24 00:43
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for March, 8:30 a.m.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, April 27

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, April 28

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, April 29

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, April 30

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment costs for the first quarter, 8:30 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

