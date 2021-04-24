Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nadal beats Norrie in 2 sets to move into Barcelona semis

By Associated Press
2021/04/24 00:24
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 6-4 during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, ...
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23...
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 6-4 during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, ...
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23, 2021. Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie o...
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23...
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Fri...
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Fri...

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 6-4 during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, ...

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23...

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 6-4 during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, ...

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23, 2021. Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie o...

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23...

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Fri...

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Fri...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event.

After Nadal breezed through the first set, Britain’s Norrie won back a break in the second. Nadal, however, took the advantage right back and closed it out when he converted on a second match point by smashing a forehand just inside the line.

“I had a good first set, dominating with my drive and moving the ball around,” Nadal said. “In the second set I let up a bit and …. I need to make sure that doesn’t happen tomorrow.”

Nadal will face countryman Pablo Carreno or Diego Schwartzman on Saturday for a spot in the final.

The top-seeded Nadal needed three sets to get past Kei Nishikori and Ilya Ivashka in the first two rounds in Barcelona. Nadal is looking to rebound from a quarterfinal exit at Monte Carlo last week.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 for the Greek’s eighth straight-set victory in a row including his title run last week at Monte Carlo.

Tsitsipas will next face Jannik Sinner after he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

The Barcelona Open was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-24 02:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters