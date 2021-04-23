Alexa
Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting 2 women

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 23:59
LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, prosecutors said Friday.

The 47-year-old Giggs, who is currently the national team coach of Wales, was ordered to appear in court on Wednesday. He had been under investigation since his arrest last year.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it authorized Greater Manchester police to charge Giggs with “engaging in behavior which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorized,” the service said.

The decision to charge Giggs was made after a review of evidence gathered by Greater Manchester police, prosecutors said.

Giggs was arrested in November and has been free on bail.

Updated : 2021-04-24 01:21 GMT+08:00

