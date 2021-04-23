Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-officer in 'Fatal Vision' murders appeals release denial

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 23:14
Ex-officer in 'Fatal Vision' murders appeals release denial

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former Army doctor serving life in prison for the “Fatal Vision” slayings of his wife and two young daughters in 1970 is appealing a federal court ruling this month denying his requested release due to poor health.

Court officials on Friday sent the appeal notice filed late Thursday by attorneys for Jeffrey MacDonald to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. MacDonald's lawyers intend to challenge the April 9 order by District Judge Terrence Boyle.

The judge wrote that he lacked authority to adjust MacDonald's prison time because a law governing compassionate release requests doesn't apply to those who committed their crimes before a 1987 cutoff.

Serving his sentences at a Maryland prison, the 77-year-old MacDonald has chronic kidney disease, skin cancer and high blood pressure, according to court documents.

MacDonald was convicted in 1979 for the slayings of his pregnant wife, Colette; 5-year-old daughter Kimberley; and 2-year-old daughter Kristen at their family home at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. MacDonald has declared his innocence and spent years on appeals in the “Fatal Vision” case, named for a book about the investigation. The 4th Circuit refused in late 2018 to grant MacDonald a new trial.

Updated : 2021-04-24 01:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters