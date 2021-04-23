Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 22:19
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in San Diego, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital because an officer had to use a Taser during a struggle, police homicide Lt. Andra Brown told reporters at the scene.

Brown did not identify the suspect but described the suspect as a white man born in 1988 who had been bumping into people and verbally picking fights. She said he has an address of record but did not know if he lived there.

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. in the busy Gaslamp Quarter, a downtown nightlife district.

A man was fatally shot in a valet area outside a hotel and the gunman then walked up the street, got into a confrontation with a group of men and opened fire, Brown said.

The slain man was described as being 28 years old but police did not immediately identify him or release more details about him.

Three victims were taken to hospitals and another was treated at the scene, but none of the their wounds appeared to be life-threatening, Brown said.

The investigation spanned several city blocks, which remained shut down Friday morning.

Updated : 2021-04-23 23:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22