Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 22:43
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a Florida zoo.

The calf was born April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne. The calf weighed 27.5 ounces (.78 kilograms) at birth, zoo officials said in a news release Friday.

Zoo officials have not yet named the calf. It is nursing and appears to be in good health, the release said. The male calf was the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo.

The species of antelope typically gives birth to one calf, which will grow to between 18 and 40 pounds (8 to 18 kilograms). They are native to rocky areas of the sub-Saharan Africa, and are known for their surefootedness.

Updated : 2021-04-23 23:52 GMT+08:00

