All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141 Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133 N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107 Boston 45 27 12 6 60 132 111 N.Y. Rangers 47 23 18 6 52 154 127 Philadelphia 46 21 18 7 49 131 164 New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162 Buffalo 47 12 28 7 31 112 161

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110 Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130 Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122 Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137 Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120 Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148 Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156 Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102 x-Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103 Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118 Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150 St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139 San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157 Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129 Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128 Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 1

Boston 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Winnipeg 3

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Detroit 7, Dallas 3

Colorado 4, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 3, Vancouver 0

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.