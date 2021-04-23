Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141
Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133
N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107
Boston 45 27 12 6 60 132 111
N.Y. Rangers 47 23 18 6 52 154 127
Philadelphia 46 21 18 7 49 131 164
New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162
Buffalo 47 12 28 7 31 112 161
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110
Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130
Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122
Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137
Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120
Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148
Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156
Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102
x-Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103
Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118
Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150
St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139
San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157
Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128
Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129
Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125
Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126
Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133
Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128
Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 1

Boston 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Winnipeg 3

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Detroit 7, Dallas 3

Colorado 4, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 3, Vancouver 0

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-23 23:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22