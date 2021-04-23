Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 8 .600 _
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526
Baltimore 8 10 .444 3
Toronto 8 10 .444 3
New York 7 11 .389 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cleveland 8 9 .471 2
Detroit 7 12 .368 4
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 12 7 .632 _
Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 8 10 .444

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-23 23:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22