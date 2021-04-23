All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|164
|141
|14-6-2
|16-7-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|47
|30
|14
|3
|63
|164
|133
|18-3-2
|12-11-1
|6-3-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|29
|13
|5
|63
|133
|107
|19-2-3
|10-11-2
|6-3-1
|Boston
|45
|27
|12
|6
|60
|132
|111
|14-6-3
|13-6-3
|8-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|23
|18
|6
|52
|154
|127
|11-8-3
|12-10-3
|6-3-1
|Philadelphia
|46
|21
|18
|7
|49
|131
|164
|9-10-4
|12-8-3
|4-4-2
|New Jersey
|46
|14
|26
|6
|34
|116
|162
|4-17-3
|10-9-3
|1-9-0
|Buffalo
|47
|12
|28
|7
|31
|112
|161
|5-16-4
|7-12-3
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Carolina
|46
|31
|10
|5
|67
|150
|110
|16-3-4
|15-7-1
|7-1-2
|Florida
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|154
|130
|16-5-3
|14-8-2
|5-4-1
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|14
|2
|64
|156
|122
|18-6-0
|13-8-2
|5-5-0
|Nashville
|48
|25
|21
|2
|52
|130
|137
|14-9-0
|11-12-2
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|46
|19
|15
|12
|50
|133
|120
|12-6-8
|7-9-4
|6-2-2
|Chicago
|47
|22
|20
|5
|49
|134
|148
|12-8-2
|10-12-3
|5-5-0
|Detroit
|49
|17
|25
|7
|41
|114
|156
|11-10-4
|6-15-3
|5-3-2
|Columbus
|49
|15
|25
|9
|39
|118
|166
|8-8-7
|7-17-2
|1-8-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Vegas
|46
|33
|11
|2
|68
|155
|102
|18-4-2
|15-7-0
|9-1-0
|x-Colorado
|44
|31
|9
|4
|66
|158
|103
|18-4-2
|13-5-2
|9-1-0
|Minnesota
|45
|29
|13
|3
|61
|141
|118
|17-4-0
|12-9-3
|7-2-1
|Arizona
|47
|20
|22
|5
|45
|124
|150
|11-10-3
|9-12-2
|3-7-0
|St. Louis
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|126
|139
|7-11-4
|12-8-2
|3-6-1
|San Jose
|46
|18
|23
|5
|41
|122
|157
|8-10-2
|10-13-3
|2-7-1
|Los Angeles
|43
|17
|20
|6
|40
|118
|128
|8-9-4
|9-11-2
|4-6-0
|Anaheim
|47
|14
|26
|7
|35
|104
|151
|5-16-4
|9-10-3
|3-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|47
|29
|13
|5
|63
|155
|129
|14-7-3
|15-6-2
|5-3-2
|Winnipeg
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|147
|125
|11-8-2
|16-8-1
|5-4-1
|Edmonton
|45
|27
|16
|2
|56
|144
|125
|14-9-0
|13-7-2
|6-3-1
|Montreal
|44
|20
|15
|9
|49
|130
|126
|10-10-2
|10-5-7
|4-6-0
|Calgary
|45
|19
|23
|3
|41
|118
|133
|10-10-1
|9-13-2
|4-6-0
|Vancouver
|40
|18
|19
|3
|39
|109
|128
|11-10-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|47
|17
|26
|4
|38
|129
|166
|9-10-4
|8-16-0
|5-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 1
Boston 5, Buffalo 1
Toronto 5, Winnipeg 3
Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Detroit 7, Dallas 3
Colorado 4, St. Louis 2
Ottawa 3, Vancouver 0
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.