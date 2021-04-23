Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 22:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 34 26 5 2 1 55 106 68
Knoxville 38 23 11 3 1 50 119 90
Huntsville 33 16 16 1 0 33 93 104
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 35 8 20 6 1 23 81 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Intel's move to step up chip manufacturing 'ironic': TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
