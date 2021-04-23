Alexa
New home sales surged 20.7% in March to 1.02 million

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/23 22:17
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March, rebounding from the previous month when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

Sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after a 16.2% tumble in February, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

The median sales price of a new home sold in March was $330,800, up only 0.8% from the median sales price a year ago.

The big jump in new home sales stood in contrast to sales of existing homes, which fell for a second consecutive month in March, a drop that was blamed on a lack of supply which has pushed exiting home prices to new highs.

Updated : 2021-04-23 23:49 GMT+08:00

