NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 22

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Curry, GS 51 521 284 1588 31.1
Beal, WAS 49 534 345 1521 31.0
Doncic, DAL 53 538 284 1519 28.7
Lillard, POR 53 469 362 1514 28.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 49 505 334 1397 28.5
LaVine, CHI 53 521 234 1458 27.5
Irving, BKN 43 450 163 1179 27.4
Williamson, NO 54 559 324 1451 26.9
Mitchell, UTA 53 478 267 1401 26.4
Jokic, DEN 58 602 246 1531 26.4
Leonard, LAC 46 431 231 1183 25.7
Tatum, BOS 53 487 229 1354 25.5
Young, ATL 54 413 416 1365 25.3
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Fox, SAC 58 529 300 1461 25.2
Booker, PHO 55 505 265 1382 25.1
Brown, BOS 53 493 169 1300 24.5
Sexton, CLE 49 438 239 1195 24.4
Ingram, NO 54 463 258 1312 24.3
Vucevic, CHI 60 580 118 1432 23.9

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 321 477 .673
Holmes, SAC 297 463 .641
Poeltl, SA 218 345 .632
Allen, CLE 230 365 .630
Ayton, PHO 382 613 .623
Harrell, LAL 334 539 .620
Williamson, NO 559 904 .618
Kanter, POR 291 475 .613
Capela, ATL 354 586 .604
Valanciunas, MEM 352 607 .580

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 52 253 511 764 14.7
Gobert, UTA 58 195 592 787 13.6
Valanciunas, MEM 50 209 419 628 12.6
Sabonis, IND 53 134 481 615 11.6
Kanter, POR 58 243 430 673 11.6
Vucevic, CHI 60 121 555 676 11.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL 49 85 467 552 11.3
Westbrook, WAS 51 85 482 567 11.1
Jokic, DEN 58 175 464 639 11.0
Ayton, PHO 59 193 436 629 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Westbrook, WAS 51 557 10.9
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Young, ATL 54 516 9.6
Paul, PHO 58 508 8.8
Doncic, DAL 53 460 8.7
Jokic, DEN 58 506 8.7
Green, GS 51 434 8.5
Lillard, POR 53 403 7.6
Morant, MEM 49 358 7.3
Butler, MIA 42 307 7.3

Updated : 2021-04-23 23:49 GMT+08:00

