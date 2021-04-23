THROUGH APRIL 22
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry, GS
|51
|521
|284
|1588
|31.1
|Beal, WAS
|49
|534
|345
|1521
|31.0
|Doncic, DAL
|53
|538
|284
|1519
|28.7
|Lillard, POR
|53
|469
|362
|1514
|28.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|49
|505
|334
|1397
|28.5
|LaVine, CHI
|53
|521
|234
|1458
|27.5
|Irving, BKN
|43
|450
|163
|1179
|27.4
|Williamson, NO
|54
|559
|324
|1451
|26.9
|Mitchell, UTA
|53
|478
|267
|1401
|26.4
|Jokic, DEN
|58
|602
|246
|1531
|26.4
|Leonard, LAC
|46
|431
|231
|1183
|25.7
|Tatum, BOS
|53
|487
|229
|1354
|25.5
|Young, ATL
|54
|413
|416
|1365
|25.3
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|58
|529
|300
|1461
|25.2
|Booker, PHO
|55
|505
|265
|1382
|25.1
|Brown, BOS
|53
|493
|169
|1300
|24.5
|Sexton, CLE
|49
|438
|239
|1195
|24.4
|Ingram, NO
|54
|463
|258
|1312
|24.3
|Vucevic, CHI
|60
|580
|118
|1432
|23.9
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|321
|477
|.673
|Holmes, SAC
|297
|463
|.641
|Poeltl, SA
|218
|345
|.632
|Allen, CLE
|230
|365
|.630
|Ayton, PHO
|382
|613
|.623
|Harrell, LAL
|334
|539
|.620
|Williamson, NO
|559
|904
|.618
|Kanter, POR
|291
|475
|.613
|Capela, ATL
|354
|586
|.604
|Valanciunas, MEM
|352
|607
|.580
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|52
|253
|511
|764
|14.7
|Gobert, UTA
|58
|195
|592
|787
|13.6
|Valanciunas, MEM
|50
|209
|419
|628
|12.6
|Sabonis, IND
|53
|134
|481
|615
|11.6
|Kanter, POR
|58
|243
|430
|673
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|60
|121
|555
|676
|11.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|49
|85
|467
|552
|11.3
|Westbrook, WAS
|51
|85
|482
|567
|11.1
|Jokic, DEN
|58
|175
|464
|639
|11.0
|Ayton, PHO
|59
|193
|436
|629
|10.7
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, WAS
|51
|557
|10.9
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Young, ATL
|54
|516
|9.6
|Paul, PHO
|58
|508
|8.8
|Doncic, DAL
|53
|460
|8.7
|Jokic, DEN
|58
|506
|8.7
|Green, GS
|51
|434
|8.5
|Lillard, POR
|53
|403
|7.6
|Morant, MEM
|49
|358
|7.3
|Butler, MIA
|42
|307
|7.3