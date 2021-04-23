Alexa
Western Force qualify for Super Rugby Australia playoffs

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 20:34
PERTH, Australia (AP) — The Western Force qualified for the Super Rugby Australia playoffs after three tries from Jordan Olowofela led them to a 30-27 victory over the Queensland Reds.

The Force trailed 21-7 late in the first half of Friday night’s match but took the lead in the 74th minute despite being down to 14 men. The Reds twice turned down a penalty straight in front of the posts in order to go for the win.

The Force won the final scrum of the match after the siren sounded before kicking the ball out to secure the win.

The result means the Force finish third and they will take on the ACT Brumbies in a semifinal match next weekend. The winner of that match will meet the Reds in the grand final.

The Melbourne Rebels, who take on the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday, now have no hope of making the playoffs.

Updated : 2021-04-23 22:18 GMT+08:00

