Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Kerry launches Day 2 of summit with commitment

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 20:47
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry listens during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursda...
U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on a screen as European Council President Charles Michel attends a virtual Global Climate Summit via video link from ...
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (...
World leaders virtually attend the Leaders Summit on Climate, as seen from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. ...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is attending a virtual international climate summit with US President Joe Biden in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 22...
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington, a...
A motorist prepares to pump gas Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Portland, Maine. President Joe Biden committed the United States to cutting emissions by ...
In this image from video, Bill Gates speaks during the White House Climate Leaders Summit, Friday, April 23, 2021. The White House is bringing out the...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to sup...

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry listens during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursda...

U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on a screen as European Council President Charles Michel attends a virtual Global Climate Summit via video link from ...

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (...

World leaders virtually attend the Leaders Summit on Climate, as seen from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. ...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is attending a virtual international climate summit with US President Joe Biden in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 22...

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington, a...

A motorist prepares to pump gas Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Portland, Maine. President Joe Biden committed the United States to cutting emissions by ...

In this image from video, Bill Gates speaks during the White House Climate Leaders Summit, Friday, April 23, 2021. The White House is bringing out the...

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to sup...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Joe Biden's global climate summit (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has kicked off the second day of the global climate summit with a commitment to meet the challenge with historic amount of new investment.

The former secretary of state said Friday he heard from representatives of 63 countries on the first day of the summit, from all regions of the world. Many nations have bold plans but lack the resources to implement those plans.

Kerry says, “There is polite but obvious frustration that was manifested by many who have contributed so little to the crisis but who have to deal with so much of the consequences.″

At the same time, Kerry said participants enthusiastically reported one after the other about “significant and exciting measures that they’re taking.″

The agenda for the second day will focus on the economic opportunities of combating climate change and the need for technological innovations.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GLOBAL CLIMATE SUMMIT:

The White House brings out the billionaires, the CEOs and the union executives to help sell President Joe Biden’s climate-friendly transformation of the U.S. economy at his virtual summit of world leaders.

Read more:

— EXPLAINER: How come nations’ climate targets don’t compare?

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

Updated : 2021-04-23 22:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22