Russian's Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day

People hold a Russian flag during the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2... People hold a Russian flag during the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have detained large numbers of people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

People clash with police during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. ... People clash with police during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A human rights group that monitors political repressions said at least 400 people were arrested across the country in connection with the protests. Many were seized before protests even began, including two top Navalny associates in Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

People gather to attend the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the historical center of Moscow toward Red Squar... People gather to attend the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the historical center of Moscow toward Red Square, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have detained large numbers of people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would put his life at risk.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, the 24th day of his hunger strike, Navalny said he will continue to demand a visit from his doctor to address a loss of sensation in his legs and arms – the main demand the politician announced when launched his hunger strike.

But he said he would stop the strike after having been examined by non-prison doctors, something he called “a huge progress.”

“Thanks to the huge support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made huge progress,” Navalny said in his message. “Two months ago, my requests for medical help were prompting smirks. I wasn’t given any medications....Thanks to you, now I have been examined by a concilium of civilian doctors twice.”

Navalny said he would start “coming out of the hunger strike” on Friday and the process of ending it will take 24 days.

The 44-year-old politician, who was arrested earlier this year and is serving a 2 ½-year sentence, began the hunger strike on March 31 to protest prison authorities’ refusal to let his doctors visit after he developed severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

Officials insisted Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs, but Navalny said he received effectively no treatment.

On Wednesday night, another round of mass protests demanding his freedom swept across Russia. A top aide said Wednesday night’s protests seemed to have brought a compromise from Russian authorities on getting Navalny the medical help he had demanded when launching the hunger strike.

Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most well-known critic, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject.