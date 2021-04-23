Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Slavia Prague defender Kúdela appeals 10-match ban

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 20:06
FILE - In this Thursday March 18, 2021 file photo, Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, left, receives a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Round of ...

FILE - In this Thursday March 18, 2021 file photo, Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, left, receives a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Round of ...

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague defender Ondřej Kúdela is appealing his 10-match ban for racially abusing a Black opponent in a Europa League soccer match.

The law firm that represents him announced the move on Friday — a day after Kúdela received a detailed verdict from UEFA.

The ban prevents the 34-year-old Kúdela, who has recently been a starter for the Czech Republic, from playing at the European Championship.

The Czechs begin their Euro 2020 campaign on June 14 against Scotland in Glasgow. It was in the same city that Kúdela was found to have racially abused Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara on March 18.

Kúdela acknowledged swearing at Kamara but denied using racist language, which another Rangers player also claimed to have heard.

Ten games is the minimum ban for racial abuse in UEFA’s disciplinary code.

Slavia published apologies by the club and its player to Kamara and offered to work “with major anti-racism British organizations.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-23 22:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22