Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Year starts with slowed credit spending at American Express

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 19:39
Year starts with slowed credit spending at American Express

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express was hit by a slowdown in credit spending and revenue slid, but earnings topped expectations thanks to $1.05 billion in credit reserve releases.

The New York company on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $2.24 billion, or $2.74 per share. Per share earnings, minus one-time costs and benefits, were $1.74, exceeding Wall Street projections of $1.68, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $9.06 billion, just shy of analyst projections of $9.24 billion.

Shares of American Express Co. dipped more than 2% before the opening bell Friday.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXP

Updated : 2021-04-23 20:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22