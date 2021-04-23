Alexa
Taiwan’s unemployment rate falls to lowest level in 13 months

Impact of pandemic on employment situation still not clear: DGBAS

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/23 20:29
Taiwan's unemployment rate has been falling 

Taiwan's unemployment rate has been falling  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Adjusted for seasonal factors, Taiwan’s unemployment reached its lowest level in 13 months for March, the government announced Thursday (April 22).

The Directorate-General for Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said that compared to Feb. 2021, the jobless rate had fallen by 0.01 percent to 3.72 percent, CNA reported.

Looking back at the period from 2016 to 2019, the number of unemployed would always drop in March compared to the previous month, with the decline likely to continue during April and May, officials said.

Following each Lunar New Year holiday, there would be a significant number of people who had left their original job and were still looking for a new employer, a frequent phenomenon in Taiwan.

During March, the number of people holding a job rose by 7,000 from February to reach 11.52 million, while the number of unemployed fell by 4,000 during the same period to 439,000, according to the latest DGBAS data.

The government department said it was still too early to tell what the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the labor market had been. While during January-March 2021, there were 3,000 people fewer employed than in the same period in 2020, the aging of Taiwan’s population could also have played a role, officials said.
unemployment
unemployment rate
jobless
DGBAS
pandemic
aging population

Updated : 2021-04-23 20:47 GMT+08:00

